The 'Yahweh Victory chant' hit maker was formerly known as Jeshurun Okyere.

Revealing the rationale behind the change, he told Okay FM's Abeiku Santana on Ekwanso Dwodwoo, that the official name on his passport is Eric Jeshurun Okyere.

He added that most people know him from childhood as Eric, adding that prior to his shot to fame, he was widely known as "Eric Jeshrun."

Against this background, he decided to merge the two (Eric and Jeshrun) and drop the Okyere.

Jeshrun further added that, he had received countless feedback over challenges encountered by people try to search for his videos and other songs online.

This coupled with other brand positioning vision, there was the need to address the feedback.

Jeshrun is also the convener of one of Ghana biggest worship gatherings AUGUST WORSHIP which has featured many local and African acts like Nathaniel Bassey, Preye Odede, Joe Mettle , Joe Beecham , Victoria Orenze etc .

His music and concerts has won several awards and nominations at the African Gospel Music Awards UK, VGMAs, Ghana Music Awards UK among others