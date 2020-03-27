Declaring the song as perfect for the season, he called on Jesus Christ to take over and His healing stream flow in these difficult times.

In a Facebook post, the music dynamo wrote:

"Call me a minstrel. May his healing stream flow. Dear Jesus please take over @jeshurunokyere I love your song it’s perfect for the season."

Keeping faith in the Lord for a miracle to end the pandemic, Ghana declared Wednesday, March 25, 2020 as a National Day for Fasting and Prayer, which was observed throughout the country.

Against this backdrop, gospel music has become a source of hope to many in these difficult times.

Jeshurun Okyere's Healing Stream song featured ace International gospel powerhouse, Nathaniel Bassey.

