The prayerful song, which comes off his upcoming album “Wind of Revival” hinges on man’s yearning for more of God and the need to depend on him in all situations.

“Mehia Wo Yesu” sung in the Ghanaian popular dialect Twi, and which literally translates as “I need you Jesus” in English, comes with it captivating video that reechoes the theme of the song.

The song was produced by Koda of Koded Studios.

Enjoy the video below.