The actor turn politician is contesting as Member of Parliament on the NDC ticket to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat. John Dumelo offcial launched his campaigned over the weekend and now his campaign song is out.

Campaign songs in Ghana's electioneering period have become a thing to look out for as some of these songs like NDC's 2016 'Onaapo' campaign song, travel out of politics to become hit tracks enjoyed by music lovers regardless of political affiliations.

READ ALSO: Gospel singer Celestine Donkor and family robbed at home in Tuesday dawn operation

Other political songs that also became hit tracks are Great Ampong's 2012 campaign song for Nana Addo and Daddy Lumba's 2016 campaign song for the NPP. Could John Dumelo's campaign song also become like any of these hit tracks?

Check it out below and tell us what you.