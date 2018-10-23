Pulse.com.gh logo
Joyce Blessing drops video for live-recorded song "Onyankopon"

The song unveiled off the singer’s upcoming Blessings in Worship album is being named in the Ghanaian Twi dialect which loosely translates in English as God.

Joyce Blessing play

Joyce Blessing

Multi gospel music hitmaker Joyce Blessing, after inspiring Africa with the popular “I Swerve You”, has again unveiled another soul healing single dubbed Onyankopon.

The live recorded masterpiece is a worship song composed by the Zylofon Music songstress to revere the greatness and goodness of God.

The song was produced by Dave Joy, Osei of Groove House Studio and Kofi Mix.

The captivating visual shot by SkyWeb Videos displays the beautiful creatures of God in Africa, a perfect one to keep you in the gospel and spiritual mood.

Enjoy the video below.

 

