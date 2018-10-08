news

If you are thinking of how to properly jumpstart this week due to exhaustion from the weekend, don’t worry. We’ve got a remedy for you.

Weekends can be extremely exhausting even though it is meant for rest – for the working class.

So, starting Monday can be boring and annoying. But, having a great playlist can boost one’s morale ahead of the week.

Below are the freshest songs guaranteed to help you enter the new week with full speed!

1. Omar Sterling – Death Before Dishonour

2. Shaker & Ko-Jo Cue – Things We Do For Love feat. Sarkodie & KiDi

3. Kelvyn Boy – Ginger

4. Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene

5. Kwamz & Flava – Anytime feat. Kwesi Arthur

6. Yogie Doggy & Ras Kuuku – Street No Su

7. Zabel – Sika Nti feat. Samini

8. Ras Kuuku – I Love You

9. Guru – She Be Some Way feat. Sarkodie

10. Okyeame Kwame - Made In Ghana feat. Kidi