Junior Us finally drops "Everyday We Lit" featuring Ahkan (LISTEN)

Produced by Eben Beatz, the song serves as a motivational message and at the same time, a party anthem.

Junior Us - Everyday We Lit feat. Ahkan (Prod. by Eben Beatz) play

Junior Us - Everyday We Lit feat. Ahkan (Prod. by Eben Beatz)

Ghanaian Afrobeats musician based in Philadelphia, Junior US has finally dropped the official audio for his upcoming high budgeted music video.

The song, titled “Everyday We Lit”, features Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame.

Produced by Eben Beatz, the song serves as a motivational message and at the same time, a party anthem. After all, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

Ahkan opened up the song with a catchy chorus while Junior US delivers some hot verse.

Enjoy the full song below while you patiently wait for his record-breaking official video.

 

