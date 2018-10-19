Produced by Eben Beatz, the song serves as a motivational message and at the same time, a party anthem.
The song, titled “Everyday We Lit”, features Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame.
Produced by Eben Beatz, the song serves as a motivational message and at the same time, a party anthem. After all, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.
Ahkan opened up the song with a catchy chorus while Junior US delivers some hot verse.
Enjoy the full song below while you patiently wait for his record-breaking official video.