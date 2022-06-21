Jupitar explains how he met ‘Ghost’, working with other American artistes

Jupitar made this disclosure in an interview with Univers Entertainment, on June 20.

Explaining how they met, Jupitar indicated that the American actor, turned rapper, reached out to him first.

According to him, their interactions led to them deciding to work with each other on their music projects.

“Omari has been a friend for a year. He reached out to me on Instagram saying he was a big fan. We were initially communicating as friends when I told him I liked the character he played in the seasonal movie Power, and we then exchanged numbers and decided to feature ourselves in our respective albums. He featured me on his fearless album he released recently.”

Jupitar revealed that through his correspondence with Omari, he has gained access to some American artistes, who are going to be on his upcoming album.

“He has introduced me to a whole lot of American artists, and top producers if you have studied Jupiter for the past years, you will know that I am an unpredictable artiste, so hopefully by the end of the year my fans should be expecting rainbow colors in my album.”