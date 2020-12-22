Kamelyeon first released “Smile” video exclusively for 4syteTV before premiering online.

His 6-tracked EP has gunners over 16,000 streams on Audiomack and over 11,000 streams on Boomplay Music so far.

“Rainbow” EP by Kamelyeon was released under his recently signed record label, 16TH August 85 Villa — an Accra based music label which began full operation in 2020 with Mr. Kofi Akoto as the CEO.

“Rainbow” EP according to Kamelyeon is a prelude to his main album in the coming year, hopefully. A blend of Reggae, Dancehall and Afrobeats songs have been enlisted on the EP.

Watch “Smile” video here and remember to SUBSCRIBE to his channel as well: