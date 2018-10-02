Pulse.com.gh logo
Kanye West to continue his 'Yandhi' album recording in Africa


Video Kanye West to continue his 'Yandhi' album recording in Africa

According to Kanye, he felt this energy when he was in Chicago and he also felt the root, so he has decided to go to what is known as Africa to continue his recording.

  Published: 2018-10-02
play

American rapper Kanye West has disclosed that he is coming to Africa to continue his ninth studio album titled 'Yandhi'.

According to Kanye, he “didn’t finish”  the album and a member of his management staff suggested pushing the release back because the album is so good.

Speaking to TMZ, the star explained he "didn't finish" the album in time; and would to go to Africa to complete it.

READ MORE:

"I started incorporating sounds that you never heard before and pushing and having concepts that people don't talk about," he said.

"I just need to go and grab the soil and have the mic in the open, so you can hear nature while we're recording, I felt this energy when I was in Chicago. I felt the roots. We have to go to what is known as Africa" he continued.

play

 

READ MORE: Kanye West changes his name to Ye

West added that the album had been pushed back to Black Friday, 23 November, after a member of his management team suggested he needed more time.

"We have concepts talking about body-shaming and women being looked down upon for how many people that they slept with. It's just a full Ye album,West said of the work-in-progress.

Watch video below:

