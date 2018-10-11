Pulse.com.gh logo
Kaywa gives Awal two salutes on MTN Hitmaker 7


Awal and Giovanni at MTN Hitmaker 7 play

It was a heart-pounding moment at the National Theatre auditorium on Tuesday, October 9, when hosts of MTN Hitmaker 7, Berla Mundi and Giovani Caleb called all 12 contestants on stage to declare who had been kicked off the show at the season's first eviction.

A week prior to that pulsating moment, the 12 contestants in their debut live performances, performed back to back popular songs from across the world.

That score given by the judges on that first performance night plus public votes would determine who would suffer the first casualty on MTN Hitmaker 7. 

As tradition would have it, the drama started with honours as Berla and Giovanni revealed the three best performers from the previous week who automatically advance to the next stage; Elisante who sang Bob Marley’s redemption song, Kulcha who brought the stage to life with Stonebwoy’s ‘People Dey’ and Awal who did a rendition of Captain Planet’s ‘Obi Agye Obi Girl’. But it was Elisante who impressed the judges the most on the night, hence was awarded the first ‘Brightest Moment’ on MTN Hitmaker 7.

Then came the real deal! The maiden eviction with rapper Amakye, singers Acoustic and Kay Jay all up for a possible kick out.

After deliberations, the judges were asked to save one, and their choice was Acoustic, earning him an instant progression to the next stage of the competition.

One of Kay Jay or Amakye was going to get the sack. In an unexpected twist of events, however, the two wannabe stars got another shot at the big prize when Berla Mundi announced that no one was going home just yet! Relief and joy for the two who quickly dashed backstage to get ready for the big night!

play Awal at MTN Hitmaker 7

 

Kicking off the performances for the night, one after the other, they were introduced on stage by hosts, Berla Mundi and Giovanni Caleb and one after the other, they sang and rapped to their own composition which was produced by their beatmakers, Mix Master Garzy, Magnum and DJ Breezy. Generally, the judges were impressed by the contestants’ song delivery, stagecraft and appearance.

“I believe this week has been a major improvement from last week, most of them listened to our comments and worked on themselves, all in all, it was a great show!!” Francis Doku told the hosts.

Some of the highlights of the night were when rapper Awal Mohammed got two salutes from award-winning producer, Kaywa. “I don’t usually do this, you got a salute from me last week, this week, I give you two salutes!”.

Rapper Erza Tamaa also got two standing ovations from judges, Eazzy and Francis Doku.

Will the contestants get another night of free eviction or will next week be the end of the road for two of them? The action continues each and every Tuesday at the National Theatre at 6pm to witness amazing performances from our contestants.

It also airs on Saturdays on TV3 at 8pm, GHOne TV and TV Africa at 7:30pm, Kessben TV at 4pm and Tv3 at 8pm. And on Sundays on 4syte TV at 5pm, Joy Prime at 6:30pm, UTV at 3pm, Homebase TV at 4pm, Maxx TV at 8pm, Oceans TV and TV XYZ at 6pm.

MTN Hitmaker is an MTN Ghana initiative with support from holy trinity spa and 2nd image. The show is produced by Charterhouse Productions.

