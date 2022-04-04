Kelvyn Boy ‘overwhelmed’ by pupils dancing to ‘Down Flat’ at a morning assembly (Watch)

The pupils, wearing blue uniforms, were seen in the video led by their colleagues who are possibly their prefects.

Pulse Ghana

In the video, the pupils seemed to be enjoying themselves.

Kelvyn Boy chanced on the video and posted it on his Instagram with the accompanying caption that said he was “overwhelmed.”

In February this year, the Ghanaian Afrobeats star released Down Flat.

On Wednesday, March 30, the song had peaked to number 27 on the inaugural Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Chart.

This is the third Billboard entry as he has already made an appearance on the Billboard Triller Chart and the World Digital Song Sale Chart.

The Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart went live on Billboard.com on March 29 after Billboard announced on March 22 that it would partner with a music festival and global Afrobeats brand Afro Nation to launch the first-ever United States chart for Afrobeats music.