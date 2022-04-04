The morning assembly of a yet to be named school turned into a music and dance session as the pupils sung and danced to the song.
Kelvyn Boy ‘overwhelmed’ by pupils dancing to ‘Down Flat’ at a morning assembly (Watch)
In a video that is gradually gaining traction on the internet, some pupils are seen dancing to Kelvyn Boy’s song ‘Down Flat’.
The pupils, wearing blue uniforms, were seen in the video led by their colleagues who are possibly their prefects.
In the video, the pupils seemed to be enjoying themselves.
Kelvyn Boy chanced on the video and posted it on his Instagram with the accompanying caption that said he was “overwhelmed.”
In February this year, the Ghanaian Afrobeats star released Down Flat.
On Wednesday, March 30, the song had peaked to number 27 on the inaugural Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Chart.
This is the third Billboard entry as he has already made an appearance on the Billboard Triller Chart and the World Digital Song Sale Chart.
The Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart went live on Billboard.com on March 29 after Billboard announced on March 22 that it would partner with a music festival and global Afrobeats brand Afro Nation to launch the first-ever United States chart for Afrobeats music.
The chart ranks the 50 most popular Afrobeats songs in the country based on a weighted formula incorporating official streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading audio and video music services, plus download sales from top music retailers.
