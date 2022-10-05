Ever since he made his breakthrough onto the music scene, the young multifaceted recording and performing artiste has been the center of attraction, churning out back to back hits and also delivering classic verses on songs he features on.
Kelvyn Boy shares snippet of his next song ‘Billionaire’ (WATCH)
Ghana Afrobeats very own, Kelvyn Brown, better known by his stage name Kelvyn Boy has teased fans and music lovers with his upcoming song.
Read Also
The performing artiste took to his social media pages to share a snippet of a yet to be released record and its sounds amazing.
Called ‘Billionaire’ it is the follow-up to Kelvyn Brown alias Kelvynboy’s latest ‘Down Flat Remix’ featuring British rapper Stefflon Don and Nigerian singer Tekno.
As part of the said tweet, with the song playing in the background, Kelvynboy shared a homemade performance video; he was singing the upcoming song while in a sofa
This comes after he released the remix to his monster hit song, ‘Down Flat’ which features Nigerian superstar, Tekno and well-known American rap artiste, Stefflon Don on Friday, September 9, 2022 and has amassed impressive numbers on streaming platforms.
Although details (title and release date) for the project is yet to be known, fans and music consumers are already anticipating the masterpiece.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh