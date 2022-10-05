Kelvyn Boy shares snippet of his next song ‘Billionaire’ (WATCH)

The performing artiste took to his social media pages to share a snippet of a yet to be released record and its sounds amazing.

Called ‘Billionaire’ it is the follow-up to Kelvyn Brown alias Kelvynboy’s latest ‘Down Flat Remix’ featuring British rapper Stefflon Don and Nigerian singer Tekno.

As part of the said tweet, with the song playing in the background, Kelvynboy shared a homemade performance video; he was singing the upcoming song while in a sofa

This comes after he released the remix to his monster hit song, ‘Down Flat’ which features Nigerian superstar, Tekno and well-known American rap artiste, Stefflon Don on Friday, September 9, 2022 and has amassed impressive numbers on streaming platforms.