RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kelvynboy features Steflon Don and Tekno on remix of ‘Down Flat’

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Kelvynboy has recruited Nigerian singer, Tekno & British rapper, Stefflon Don for the remix of his 2022 viral song ‘Down Flat’.

Kelvyn Boy
Kelvyn Boy

Kelvynboy made the announcement to his fans on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, that the remix of his smash hit single ‘Down Flat’ is done.

Read Also

In the post shared on his social media pages, the ‘Toffee’ hit-maker thanked his collaborators and also teased his followers with a snippet of the song with the voice of the featured acts announcing their presence.

Stefflon Don
Stefflon Don Pulse Nigeria

The viral hit song ‘Down Flat’ was released on January 28, 2022, and the record since its release has been dominating several music charts locally and internationally including the Billboard Top Triller Global Chart, and Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart, among others.

The audio and video for Kelvyn Boy’s smash hit single, ‘Down Flat’ which was both released on Friday, January 28, 2022, has surpassed 18 million streams and 6 million views on Boomplay and YouTube respectively.

According to the singer, “Down Flat” was the fastest song he has ever recorded. He said he recorded the song in less than 20 minutes adding that the song came from above and started doing its own thing and dominating the scene without him making that much effort in promoting it.

“The song came from above and did its thing because the budget for the video and the energy when we started promoting it was very low when you go back to my songs and how I pushed them, I didn’t even trust “Downflat” like this but the song came in and it is doing its thing”, he said.

“I see this coming when I release any song but not as quick as this because I drop songs and it takes time for people to love it but this one is just three months old and each and every day I wake up to see new things and different levels about the song”, he added.

The song will be released on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The big five of Ghana’s current music scene making waves internationally

5 Ghanaian music stars currently making waves internationally

Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay to drop first EP after surviving heartbreak, titles it 'Enigma'

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale sets another record; becomes 1st African to top Apple Reggae USA chart

Highlife legend, Nana Ampadu

3-day burial ceremony for Nana Ampadu announced; kicks off with State House vigil