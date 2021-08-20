The “Humble” hitmaker who has chalked many career successes under TDE took to his Twitter page today to announce that he has a new album dropping soon and would be his last with the label.
Kendrick Lamar announces TDE exit, last album
American rapper Kendrick Lamar has announced that he is leaving Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) after almost two decades of working under the label.
“I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence,” he wrote on his new website oklama.com.
He continued: “I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.”
Kendrick Lamar revealed that he is out of TDE after 17 years and that he ‘joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint.’
“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most-High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”
He sent a message to fans: “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”
To date, Kendrick has released his entire discography through TDE, which includes four studio albums (2011’s “Section.80,” 2012’s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City,” 2015’s “To Pimp a Butterfly,” 2017’s “DAMN”), his 2016 compilation project “Untitled Unmastered,” and the 2018 “Black Panther” soundtrack.
