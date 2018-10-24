Pulse.com.gh logo
Keri Hilson to perform at club opening in Abuja

Keri Hilson is billed to perform at a night club in Hilton hotel in Abuja, Nigeria.

You get a chance to work with Keri Hilson play Keri Hilson will be performing in Abuja thsi weekend.

America songwriter and recording artist, Keri Hilson is scheduled to perform at a club opening in Abuja, Nigeria.

The singer announced that she will be visiting Nigeria for a performance in the country's capital,Abuja, on her Twitter handle on October 22, 2018.

ALSO READ: Keri Hilson is in Lagos

She wrote, "Nigeria!!! I’m coming to Abuja, performing at the Grand Opening of PlayHilton this weekend!!"

 

Pulse reliably gathered that the singer will also be speaking at the Tony Elumelu entrepreneurship programme scheduled to hold on October 25, 2018.

In August, Keri was spotted in Kenya for the Terminal Music Weekend and she has taken out time to indulge in other activities before the event proper.

ALSO READ: Keri Hilson must have had fun in Abuja

The American music star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, where she shared photos of her visit to a Kenyan school for girls.

According to her, she inspired the girls while taking part in some traditional activities.

