Kidi abandons his performance at UCC over system malfunction

The Artiste was due to perform on Saturday night as part of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) SRC week activities at the Casford field.

However, upon mounting the stage and with students cheering him on while excitingly waiting for his performance, the microphone malfunctioned.

In a viral tweet, KiDi could be seen testing the microphone several times but the feedback and sound echoes from the microphone were poor which made it impossible for the musician to perform.

This has got netizens lambasting UCC SRC event organizers for their inability to provide a functioning microphone for the event.