KiDi and Kuami Eugene killing it on their Europe tour (WATCH)

The Lynx Entertainment signees took their much-anticipated energy to the stage in Backstage Halle Munich, as they thrilled their fans with great performances.

Music lovers and fans who crowded the venue enjoyed the thrilling performances by the two Ghanaian acts alongside their DJ (DJ Vyrusky) and a live band (The Afro Harmony Band).

The night was filled with excitement as the Golden Boy, KiDi, dished out some of his biggest hits including ‘Touch It’, ‘Say Cheese’, ‘Enjoyment’, ‘Mon Bebe’ etc.

Rockstar Kuami Eugene kept the tempo high with tunes like ‘Dollar On You’, ‘Love Nwantiti’, ‘Open Gate’, ‘Angela’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Never Carry Last’ and many others.

The Europe tour train continued in Cologne, on September 10, 2022, where the two took turns entertaining their fans with their hit and danceable songs.

In the videos making rounds on social media, KiDi and Kuami Eugene could be seen seizing some moments to enjoy themselves with fans.

KiDi, in particular, caused a huge stir after a video of him grinding a German fan went viral.

In the video, KiDi is onstage performing his viral hit, 'Touch It' when the excited female fan jumped up onstage to help him perform the catchy verse ‘shut up, and bend over’.

The two demonstrated exactly what the hook says as KiDi grabbed her and bent her over as the lyrics blared in the background.

The Europe tour train continues with major stops in Berlin, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Hamburg and other cities.

They have both enjoyed critical and commercial success over the last few years and have very quickly established themselves in Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats music.

KiDi is currently Ghana’s 2022 Artiste of the Year and has released hugely successful singles such as ‘Odo’, ‘Say Cheese’, ‘Enjoyment’ and the 2021 smash hit ‘Touch It’ which went viral on TikTok and spent several weeks on the UK Afrobeats Chart and the Billboard Global Triller Chart.

Kuami Eugene is a four-time Highlife Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards and winner of the Artist of the Year award at the 2020 awards.