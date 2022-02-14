KiDi announces ‘Touch It’ remix featuring Tyga

KiDi announced the collaboration on social media. He posted a teaser of the track and wrote “KiDi x @Tyga 16th Feb 🚨Pre-save”

KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ song remains one of his biggest tracks in his music career. The song released in May 2021 crossed continental borders after it sparked a TikTok trend.

Over one million videos of people dancing to 'Touch It' have been uploaded on the video-sharing app with a record of over one hundred and six million views of the videos on the platform.

Reacting to these records, the Golden Boy says "Oh Mi Gad !!! I’m humbled. Appreciate every single one of you streaming the Album . Love to you and yours 💙💙💙 Who’s ready for Mon Bebe".