Kidi 'deserves' 3Music Awards Artiste of the Year - D Black says as show delays for hours

But, he replied that Kidi leads all the nominees in the category by a mile.

“Thank you so much for the love and support! 🙏🏽🏆 I think this award is for @KiDiMusic though! He {has} stretched all of us some places and deserves it!”

Kidi won the award scheme's topmost award last year.

3Music’s Artiste of the Year category has the likes of Sarkodie, Celestine Donkor, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Stonebwoy, Mr Drew and Kuami Eugene including the two aforementioned artistes.

However, the main event, which was supposed to follow immediately after the pre-show started a few minutes to 12:00 AM because of what the organizers describe as “technical problems.”