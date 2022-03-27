The rapper said this after a fan of his claimed on Twitter that he had "no competitor" in that category.
Kidi 'deserves' 3Music Awards Artiste of the Year - D Black says as show delays for hours
D Black says Kidi deserves to win the Artiste of the Year Award at this year’s 3Music Awards.
But, he replied that Kidi leads all the nominees in the category by a mile.
“Thank you so much for the love and support! 🙏🏽🏆 I think this award is for @KiDiMusic though! He {has} stretched all of us some places and deserves it!”
Kidi won the award scheme's topmost award last year.
3Music’s Artiste of the Year category has the likes of Sarkodie, Celestine Donkor, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Stonebwoy, Mr Drew and Kuami Eugene including the two aforementioned artistes.
However, the main event, which was supposed to follow immediately after the pre-show started a few minutes to 12:00 AM because of what the organizers describe as “technical problems.”
“We're currently having some technical problems. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. Working to bring you the best of shows,” 3Music posted on their social media platforms.
