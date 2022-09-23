RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

KiDi drops his latest body of work titled "4Play"

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Decorated and platinum-certified Ghanaian songwriter, producer, and pop artist KiDi dropped his newest body of act titled "4Play".

Golden Boy
Golden Boy

KiDi creatively implored the authentic Ghanaian texture of highlife rhythms and mellow R&B aura into the fusion of this extended playlist, the concept of the "4Play" reflects on love, romance, and all the triggers of the feeling.

kidi-4play
kidi-4play Pulse Ghana

The playlist does not only consist of four songs but is accompanied by four drafted voice notes from the anchor. the list of songs explains each feeling of the title. “Habibi” is an epigram to generic romance, and “Champagne” is inviting and refreshing to drag you to the dance floor, “Zombie” here yearns for sentimental vulnerability for the height of it.

The cover art for the EP has the track list carefully handwritten by KiDi.

