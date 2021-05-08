RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

KiDi has no regrets about not venturing into gospel music

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian afro-pop musician KiDi says he has no regrets about not venturing into gospel music despite having a strong connection with his Christian faith.

KiDi
KiDi KiDi Pulse Ghana

Last week, the African music industry was taken by surprise when Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile announced that she has now dedicated her talent to the Lord’s work and would be a minister of God.

Recommended articles

But on the Lynx Entertainment star’s part, he does not believe he necessarily has to do gospel.

The “Spiritual” hitmaker, who is an ardent follower of the Christian fraternity and a worshipper at the International Central Gospel Church, said he is convinced that as a secular musician he can impact lives just as his colleagues in the music industry who have chosen to do gospel.

He made this revelation during an interview on Onua FM last week.

KiDi nominated Joe Mettle as his favourite musician, adding that his song “Bo No Ni” motivates him every time and is currently his favourite.

Touching on his relationship status, he said his relationship life remains single until he has got the right woman. “I have been single since and I’m waiting on the right woman for marriage,” he disclosed.

He further stated that his music career has seen a lot of growth from the business aspect and that of his social life.

He explains that he has gotten a lot of major ambassadorial deals from big companies and for him, music is paying very well.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]