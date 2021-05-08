KiDi has no regrets about not venturing into gospel music

But on the Lynx Entertainment star’s part, he does not believe he necessarily has to do gospel.

The “Spiritual” hitmaker, who is an ardent follower of the Christian fraternity and a worshipper at the International Central Gospel Church, said he is convinced that as a secular musician he can impact lives just as his colleagues in the music industry who have chosen to do gospel.

He made this revelation during an interview on Onua FM last week.

KiDi nominated Joe Mettle as his favourite musician, adding that his song “Bo No Ni” motivates him every time and is currently his favourite.

Touching on his relationship status, he said his relationship life remains single until he has got the right woman. “I have been single since and I’m waiting on the right woman for marriage,” he disclosed.

He further stated that his music career has seen a lot of growth from the business aspect and that of his social life.