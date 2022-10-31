KiDi shuts down Gambia with electrifying performance; sells over 50,000 tickets

KiDi as usual shut down the West African country, managing to sell out the venue, the QCity in Serrekunda.

QCity is the Gambia’s first multipurpose recreation centre that offers activities for children and adults of all ages.

According to reports, KiDi sold out 50,000 tickets in three days making him the first artist in the Gambia to achieve this.

Thousands of fans thronged QCity to see ‘The Golden Boy’ perform for the first time in Gambia.

KiDi as usual delivered a stunning show, giving out renditions of all his favourite hits including ‘Odo’, ‘Enjoyment’, ‘Touch It’, ‘Champagne’, and even the newest, ‘Habibi’.

KiDi in a reaction post on Instagram after the show expressed his appreciation to the people of Gambia for their love and support.

"The Gambia 🇬🇲 I’m truly overwhelmed and grateful for the love. I’ll definitely be back. Yours truly, SD" he wrote.