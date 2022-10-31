The musician who just concluded his tour in Europe and Australia visited Gambia after the release of his 4Play EP for the ‘Touch It Concert’ which was slated for October 29, 2022.
KiDi shuts down Gambia with electrifying performance; sells over 50,000 tickets
The reigning VGMA artist of the year KiDi, over the weekend made Ghanaians proud as he shut down the Gambia with his electrifying performance, performing to over 50,000 fans.
Read Also
KiDi as usual shut down the West African country, managing to sell out the venue, the QCity in Serrekunda.
QCity is the Gambia’s first multipurpose recreation centre that offers activities for children and adults of all ages.
According to reports, KiDi sold out 50,000 tickets in three days making him the first artist in the Gambia to achieve this.
Thousands of fans thronged QCity to see ‘The Golden Boy’ perform for the first time in Gambia.
KiDi as usual delivered a stunning show, giving out renditions of all his favourite hits including ‘Odo’, ‘Enjoyment’, ‘Touch It’, ‘Champagne’, and even the newest, ‘Habibi’.
KiDi in a reaction post on Instagram after the show expressed his appreciation to the people of Gambia for their love and support.
"The Gambia 🇬🇲 I’m truly overwhelmed and grateful for the love. I’ll definitely be back. Yours truly, SD" he wrote.
Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known as KiDi, is a Ghanaian high-life and afrobeats singer-songwriter. He is signed to Lynx Entertainment and is best known for his global hit single Touch It. The remix features American rapper Tyga and has received massive streaming across the world.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh