The video, which has reached the 4th position on the list of the world’s most streamed music videos on YouTube, was posted by T-Series, India’s largest Music label.
KiDi’s 'Shut Up' featuring Tulsi Kumar surpasses 10m views on YouTube in 2 days
KiDi’s new banger with Indian film star Tulsi Kumar is making crazy numbers online as it has already gained more than 10 million YouTube streams two days after it premiered.
The song which takes inspiration from KiDi's 'Touch It' which was rated platinum in India earlier this year was released on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) winner and the famous Bollywood film star announced that they were working on a music collaboration, titled ‘Shut Up’ in early December 2022.
As part of the deal, the two had to shoot the music video in India.
Fans of the two artists have described the collaboration as a cross-cultural representation at its finest, and Gal Dem Sugar KiDi is learning some Bollywood dance moves to bring a touch of perfection to it.
In one of the scenes, Kidi was dressed in a traditional dhoti costume while surrounded by dancing masqueraders.
This is KiDi’s first Indian collaboration, but on the part of Tulsi Kumar, this is her very first international collaboration.
