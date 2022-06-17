KiDi's 'Touch It' now platinum certified in India

So far, KiDi’s ‘Touch it’, is his most popular and successful song. The song which was executively produced by KiDi himself became a global hit after social media influencers and some A-list celebrities used the hit song as a theme song for social media dance challenges. As a result of the success of the song, American rapper, Tyga, featured him on a remix.

This introduced the song to the American audience and established his name as a prominent African artiste.