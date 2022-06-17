The artiste made this public on Twitter. He captioned his post with the words, ‘My first platinum record. One word: grateful. Cheers to more to come.’
KiDi's 'Touch It' now platinum certified in India
The reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Award’s (VGMA) Artist of the Year, KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ has been awarded platinum status in India.
So far, KiDi’s ‘Touch it’, is his most popular and successful song. The song which was executively produced by KiDi himself became a global hit after social media influencers and some A-list celebrities used the hit song as a theme song for social media dance challenges. As a result of the success of the song, American rapper, Tyga, featured him on a remix.
This introduced the song to the American audience and established his name as a prominent African artiste.
In the last year, the sterling performance and increased productivity of KiDi as an artiste have won him the Artiste of the Year, the Reggae/Dancehall song of the year, Best Afropop/Afrobeats artiste of the year, Best Hip-hop song of the year at the VGMA and also won artist of the year at the 3 Music’s awards.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh