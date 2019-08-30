Fans of the controversial rapper have been anxiously waiting for his latest project and from a hint, Kim Kardashian has dropped, by September this year, their anxiety will be satisfied.

The wife of the American rapper took to her social media platforms to post the tracklist of an album titled “Jesus Is King” and captioned the post “9.27.19”. This left many believing Kanye will be releasing a new album on the 27th of September 2018.

Kanye in recent times has been particular about a Sunday church service he has been hosting and reflecting on his commitment to it, fans are convinced he’s got this gospel album up his sleeves. See Kim’s post below and tell us what think too.