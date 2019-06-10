He made the official announcement on Monday, June 10, 2019, through his social media handles.

Known for hit singles like “CCTV” and “Tokyo”, the soul-soothing vocalist accompanied the album announcement with the official cover artwork.

On the cover artwork, he poses in a black and white African wear suit and matched with a customised silver chain. It’s an Afrocentric cover artwork.

According to King Promise, the album will be released on Friday July 5 this year and will be available on all streaming platforms.

He shared the album cover on his social media platforms with the caption: “MY DEBUT ALBUM, “AS PROMISED” drops 5th, July!!! Been waiting for this moment forever. Love you guys. Bless!”

The Legacy Life Entertainment (LLE ) label frontman is yet to announce the tracklist, featured artistes, producers and other credits.