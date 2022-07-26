King Promise drops new album '5 Star'

His best project yet, King Promise lives up to his reputation as Ghana’s cultural connector throughout the diaspora globally with tracks from Headie One and WSTRN (UK), Frenna (Amsterdam), Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa (USA), Omah Lay and Patoranking (Nigeria) and Bisa Kdei (Ghana).

Since the release of the first single “Slow Down” last year and subsequent tracks “Bad ‘N’ Rude ft. WSTRN”, “Chop Life ft. Patronaking”, “Ring My Line ft. Headie One” and the most recent “Ginger”, King Promise’s mellow yet danceable blend of Afrobeats, Highlife and R&B have caught the attention of key tastemakers in music.

Dropping alongside the album is the video for the project's lead single “Ten Toes” which was shot in Amsterdam, featuring Promise and Omah Lay cruising around the city in a BMW convertible interspersed with performance shots, gorgeous women and stylish dancers - providing a fast-paced snapshot of the five-star lifestyle of this global artist.