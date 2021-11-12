RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

King Promise grabs first MOBO Awards nomination

David Mawuli

Ghanaian musician, King Promise has landed his first ever MOBO Awards nomination in the 2021 edition.

The “Slow Down” hitmaker was nominated in the Best African Music Act category alongside

Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Okay, Davido, NSG, Rema, Tems, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

King Promise and the NSG group are the only Ghanaians to be nominated in the category.

The UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture, the MOBO Awards, goes live on Sunday, 5 December from the CBS Arena in Coventry.

Best African Music Act nominees:

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Ckay

Davido

King Promise

NSG

Rema

Tems

Tiwa Savage

Wizkid

