The “Slow Down” hitmaker was nominated in the Best African Music Act category alongside
King Promise grabs first MOBO Awards nomination
Ghanaian musician, King Promise has landed his first ever MOBO Awards nomination in the 2021 edition.
Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Okay, Davido, NSG, Rema, Tems, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.
King Promise and the NSG group are the only Ghanaians to be nominated in the category.
The UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture, the MOBO Awards, goes live on Sunday, 5 December from the CBS Arena in Coventry.
Best African Music Act nominees:
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Ckay
Davido
King Promise
NSG
Rema
Tems
Tiwa Savage
Wizkid
