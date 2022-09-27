You would recall that, on Friday, July 22, 2022, the sensational singer, songwriter and performing artiste served his listeners and the entire music community with his much-awaited star-studded body of work dubbed, ‘5 Star’.
King Promise kicks off ‘5 Star World Tour’ in New York with a five-star performance
Legacy Life Entertainment signee, Gregory Bortey Newman, aka King Promise commenced his ‘5 Star World Tour’ over the weekend.
Recommended articles
As part of promoting the 15-tracked album, the ‘CCTV’ hit-maker announced a world which kicked off on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Webster Hall in New York, America where he had an amazing show.
King Promise performed back-to-back hits for the sold-out audience at the 1,500-capacity venue. The ‘5 Star World Tour’ will see the Ghanaian superstar perform in various cities across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
King promise released his much-anticipated album 5 Star on July 22, 2022. The album is the singer’s sophomore album following the critically acclaimed ‘As Promised’
‘5 Star’ features rappers Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper, Patoranking, Bis Kdei, Omah Lay, Headie One and Frenna.
According to King Promise, the various people and cultures he has encountered recently influenced the creation of his new album. He went on to say that 5 Star, which represents a progression in both personality and sound from his previous album, was recorded all over the world, from his home in Accra to studios in London and the United States.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh