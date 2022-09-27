King Promise kicks off ‘5 Star World Tour’ in New York with a five-star performance

As part of promoting the 15-tracked album, the ‘CCTV’ hit-maker announced a world which kicked off on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Webster Hall in New York, America where he had an amazing show.

King Promise performed back-to-back hits for the sold-out audience at the 1,500-capacity venue. The ‘5 Star World Tour’ will see the Ghanaian superstar perform in various cities across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

King promise released his much-anticipated album 5 Star on July 22, 2022. The album is the singer’s sophomore album following the critically acclaimed ‘As Promised’

‘5 Star’ features rappers Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper, Patoranking, Bis Kdei, Omah Lay, Headie One and Frenna.