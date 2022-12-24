ADVERTISEMENT
King Promise, loved up at the "Promiseland" concert

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian budding smooth singer, King promise, gathered fans at the La Palm Royal beach to treat them to some great music.

Although the event started quite late due to some organizational situation, the show took underway on a beautiful evening, many fans trooped in to enjoy and jam to good music from acts like Mreazi, joey, and Joeboy stormed up with an electrifying performance.

Where there is the highest, you know it's a turn-up and party time. Fans grooved through the night when Sarkodie joined young DL, King Promise on stage with a lovely duo performance.

Meanwhile, some patrons also shared their displeasure about the low turnout and late start of the show.

These were some of the agitated fans who had traveled long distances to the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to witness and participate in the “Promiseland” concert.

The low turnout is thought to be a reaction by fans to King Promise’s absence from the Wizkid show a few weeks ago.

