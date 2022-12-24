King Promise, loved up at the "Promiseland" concert

Where there is the highest, you know it's a turn-up and party time. Fans grooved through the night when Sarkodie joined young DL, King Promise on stage with a lovely duo performance.

Meanwhile, some patrons also shared their displeasure about the low turnout and late start of the show.

These were some of the agitated fans who had traveled long distances to the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to witness and participate in the “Promiseland” concert.