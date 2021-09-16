"Ghana music & our music industry… a lot to say lol… One day me & Delay or someone dope are gonna have an in-depth convo. some will like me and some won’t after …," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he made it known that he is not the only one who has grave concerns about some negativity in the industry. According to him, renowned Ghanaian record producer, Killbeatz, will also leave many in shock if he gets to open up about things in the Ghanaian music industry.

"The day Killbeatz will grant an interview talking about our industry will be a day to remember forever. I await that day lol," he said in one of the tweets he shared yesterday.

King Promise has dropped a new song, 'Ring My Line' which he is currently promoting. The song comes as his second tune after he took break due to work on his next album.

Speaking about the long break and not having fear of losing his fans for starving them for this long, the award-winning Ghanaian singer explains that the wait was worth it because he needed that time to make good songs they can relate to.

"I had a long break before slow down. I have been working on my album and I just thought I will take some time off. Also due to Covid, I’m not going to lie because I was on tour and I had to come back to Ghana, in March last year," he told pulse.com.gh during a July interview.