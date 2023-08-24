King Promise's 'Terminator' terminates all songs to rank number one song in Africa

The news of Terminator taking the lead has sparked immense joy among Ghanaians and music enthusiasts across the country. The song's catchy beats and lyrics have made it successful, with many folks across Africa jamming to it and performing the song's dance moves.

Taking to Twitter to share his elation, King Promise posted a screenshot displaying Terminator reigning supreme at the peak of the Top 100 Chart. Alongside the image, the singer expressed gratitude to his dedicated fans whose support and devotion have been instrumental in the remarkable accomplishment.

"NUMBER 1 SONG IN AFRICA. ALL THANKS TO YALL GRATEFUL FOR REAL . GHANA BOY SHINNING . AFRICAN BOY SHINNING," King Promise wrote.