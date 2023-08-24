This achievement was extraordinary for many fans, as the artist surpassed renowned stars like Asake, Ruger, and Omah Lay to clinch the number-one spot on the charts.
King Promise's 'Terminator' terminates all songs to rank number one song in Africa
King Promise's hit track Terminator has risen to the coveted position of Africa's top song on the widely used streaming platform, Boomplay.
The news of Terminator taking the lead has sparked immense joy among Ghanaians and music enthusiasts across the country. The song's catchy beats and lyrics have made it successful, with many folks across Africa jamming to it and performing the song's dance moves.
Taking to Twitter to share his elation, King Promise posted a screenshot displaying Terminator reigning supreme at the peak of the Top 100 Chart. Alongside the image, the singer expressed gratitude to his dedicated fans whose support and devotion have been instrumental in the remarkable accomplishment.
"NUMBER 1 SONG IN AFRICA. ALL THANKS TO YALL GRATEFUL FOR REAL . GHANA BOY SHINNING . AFRICAN BOY SHINNING," King Promise wrote.
King Promise released the biggest Ghanaian song of the year "Terminator" on May 5, 2023 and it has since taken over the waves locally and globally.
