Kirani Ayat calls out gov't as Nana Addo uses his video without his consent (WATCH)

In the post by the President, an excerpt of Kirani Ayat's 'Guda' music video was used. According to the Ghanaian, it comes as surprise to him because he once contacted the Ministry of Tourism to use the video but the ministry ignored his message.

Using the video to invit the world to visit Ghana, the President's post said "beneath the deep blue sky, the Black Star is calling. Follow the stars and let them take you on a journey of our people. I invite everyone to the country at the centre of the world".

Replying the President's post on Twitter, Kirani said "the president of Ghana has used my video “GUDA” in this ad to promote Ghana," adding that "I was actively reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism in 2018/19 to use this video to push tourism in the North and got NO reply, yet today it’s in an ad and no one reached out to me for permission".

Demanding to be paid for his work, he added that "whoever worked on this video should’ve reached out to the rightful content owners before proceeding. I spent my all in making GUDA possible, I’m sure you were paid for this job, where is my cut?"

According to Kirani, he worked as a security officer to be able to save money to create the video, therefore, he deserves credit and remuneration. "I worked 7 days a week from 7PM to 7AM for 3 months straight as a security guard just to save up to make this “GUDA” video possible".

He concluded that "various awards shows snubbed it, the ministry ignored it, I reached out a couple time to no avail. I was depressed throughout that period". The Ministry of Tourism is yet to respond to Kirani's post which has sparked a wild conversation online.