Kiyo Dee drops "Juice" music video

Kiyo Dee is a HipHop brand signed to the Speech Production.

The young talent brings to us this new video for "Juice" which had it's single released some months ago.

The video talks about how Kiyo and his Crew work hard and play hard and how his whole Crew got JUICE and dedicates the tune to everyone who indeed Got real "Juice" when it comes to having fun after a hard days work.

The song which gets you straight to the dancing floor was produced by a super young talent called WOOD for Speech Production.

The video was shot and directed by the Multitalented Mo Sambo who needs no introduction.

Music is the Soul Food and Kiyo's "Juice" is the perfect beverage that comes with it.

Enjoy below.