Kiyo Dee drops "Juice" music video


The young talent brings to us this new video for "Juice" which had it's single released some months ago.

Kiyo Dee - Juice play

Kiyo Dee - Juice

Kiyo Dee is a HipHop brand signed to the Speech Production.

The video talks about how Kiyo and his Crew work hard and play hard and how his whole Crew got JUICE and dedicates the tune to everyone who indeed Got real "Juice" when it comes to having fun after a hard days work.

The song which gets you straight to the dancing floor was produced by a super young talent called WOOD for Speech Production.

The video was shot and directed by the Multitalented Mo Sambo who needs no introduction.

Music is the Soul Food and Kiyo's "Juice" is the perfect beverage that comes with it.

Enjoy below.

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown
Stream Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown
Wendy Shay drops third single 'Astalavist'
Music Video Wendy Shay drops third single 'Astalavist' (Official Video)
Davido Popstar brings out Wale at sold out concert at The Fillmore Center, Maryland, US
Double EP Adomaa partners Aftown for the release first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Sept. 8
