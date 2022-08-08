Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania over failure to perform

On Monday, 8th August 2022, video surfaced online of angry fans throwing objects at a deserted stage because Kizz Daniel had apparently failed to turn up for an event. The fans threw cans of drinks and other objects on the floor and the stage as the event came to a premature end over the absence of the Nigerian artist.

According to some reports on Twitter, Kizz Daniel failed to appear at the show because his luggage was yet to arrive Tanzania from Uganda and he refused to wear the clothes offered to him in Tanzania.

When he was arrested: Kizz Daniel was arrested in the afternoon on Monday, 8th August 2022 as video of the him being escorted into a waiting van by armed police men flooded social media.

The arrest is believed to be due to his absence at a show in Tanzania and it's unclear who filed a complaint or issued the warrant for his arrest.

Not his first rodeo: This is not the first time Kizz Daniel is getting bad press for not turning up on time for his show. Just recently, Twitter saw footages of angry fans in DMV, United States demanding a refund after the star kept them waiting for a better part of four hours.