Kizz Daniel released from Police custody in Tanzania

It's unclear if Kizz Daniel was released on bail or if the case has been closed.

What led to the arrest?: Pulse has earlier reported that Kizz Daniel was arrested in Tanzania on the afternoon of Monday, 8th August 2022 after he failed to perform at an event for which he was billed to perform to a sold-out crowd of about 3000.

According to the show's promoter Steven Ukah, a Nigerian who spoke to media personality Daddy Freeze via an Instagram Live Chat, he revealed that Kizz Daniel was paid $60,000 for the performance.

He further revealed that Kizz refused to perform because his luggage which contains his clothes and jewelry was yet to arrive from Uganda where he performed earlier. According to Steven, Kizz refused to accept all the clothing offered to him by stylists in Tanzania. Likewise, all pleas that he should perform fell on deaf ears as Kizz insisted he won't perform without his clothes and jewelry.

What next in this case?: With Kizz Daniel out of police custody, fans and Nigerians will be hoping to get his side of the story either directly or through his management. Kizz Daniel has been described as a difficult artist to work with due to his behavior and the event in Tanzania is another blemish on his already battered personality.

Kizz Daniel has been having a wonderful 2022 with his hit single 'Buga' enjoying massive international success which has seen him tour the UK and US. Kizz will be hoping to put this event behind him and get back to work.