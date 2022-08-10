The Nigerian Afrobeats legend failed to take to the stage after his luggage was left in Uganda where he performed on Saturday, 6th August 2022. With his luggage missing Kizz Daniel refused to take to the stage and according to the show promoter Steven Ukah, all efforts to address the issue by offering Kizz new sets of clothes were turned down by the superstar.

His failure to attend the show annoyed fans who trashed the hall with cans and bottles as captured in the footage that circulated on social media.

The issue of his arrest: Kizz Daniel was arrested in Tanzania on Monday afternoon, 8th August 2022, by the Tanzanian police for failing to perform at the show. According to Steven, he paid Kizz Daniel $60,000 for the show and expended an excess of $300,000 in putting together the show.

Kizz Daniel was released late into the night after being detained by the police for over 5 hours.

Kizz Daniel tenders apology: Kizz Daniel's arrest drew lots of criticism over what was regarded to be repetitive arrogance and constant disregard for professionalism, which has been a blemish on his career.

To address the issues behind the event, Kizz held a press conference on Wednesday, 10th August 2022. According to the artist, the problem started when his luggage was forgotten in Kenya by the airline that conveyed him to Tanzania.

He revealed that all efforts to address the situation failed and he communicated this to the organizers. He also apologised for his absence and the disrespect it conveyed to the fans.