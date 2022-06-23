The Afropop star disclosed this not long after he released the official video of the song.
Kizz Daniel wants to perform 'Buga' at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
It is the intense wish of Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, to perform his hit song Buga at the upcoming 2022 FIFA world cup in Qatar.
He stated in a tweet on June 22, that he is yearning to be given the opportunity to perform the song with a mass choir at the global tournament.
He featured his fellow Nigerian Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tekno, on the song
Since its release, which was characterised by a strong promotional strategy on social and traditional media platforms, the song has become the favourite of many individuals, cutting through the musical taste of the socio-economic divide.
The incorporation of football scenes, flags of many countries, and carnival-like scenarios in the song’s video makes it apparent the artiste has nurtured this dream for a while.
Sabinus, a popular comic actor is also seen in the video, exhibiting his talents.
Yearning for an even bigger platform to perform his latest masterpiece, Kizz Daniel appealed to God to grant him the opportunity to give a breath-taking performance of Buga to football fans at the World Cup, Qatar 2022.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the 22nd running of the FIFA World Cup competition, the quadrennial international men's football championship contested by the senior national teams of the member associations of FIFA. It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.
