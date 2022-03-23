Kofi Kinaata and Efya to release a song 'very, very soon'.

Efya’s praised Kinaata's lyrical prowess and said she wanted to make a song with him.

Not long after, Efya replied again that “a big something” is about to happen.

Recently, Efya, who is an awesome vocalist, has been criticized for not releasing a lot of songs.

However, she has debunked those assertions as, according to her, in the period which others have suggested she has been less busy, she has featured on more than 30 songs and performed at more than 25 events.

In an interview with the Editor in Chief and Editorial Director of Amaka Studios, Ivie Ani, on Tuesday, March 22, Efya hinted of an impending song release.

The singer-songwriter said, “it’s time to drop the music. Definitely by the end of the year there will be an album but we are dropping a first single very, very soon.”

After Pulse Entertainment’s Kofi Boateng submitted a question to Ivie on what Efya thinks the media in Ghana should do to help Ghana's music industry, Efya pointed out that “support looks better always.”

Last week, Efya said in a Twitter space that she is preparing to be “the greatest ever.”

One of the ways the multiple award-winning artiste thinks can help her achieve her aim is through collaboration with other musical acts.

“The only way to get into a certain kind of market is collaboration. A lot more collaboration and a lot more support from the fans. You have to get into other countries. You need get into different territories. You need to collaborate with other artistes from other countries, so that we will be able to market our music in their country. If people don’t know you in a country, they can’t listen to your music,” she said.