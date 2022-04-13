Kofi Kinaata, Samini, Kelvynboy and several others to perform at revamped VGMA23 XPERIENCE in Koforidua

Anticipation for the show is at its all time high, as the VGMA Xperience Concert is the first official open-air concert since 2019. With chart-topping artistes such as Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Fameye, Samini, Amerado, Kelvynboy, Joyce Blessing, Dope Nation, Akesse Brimpong, and many more, the experience can’t be anything less than surreal. Entry fee is absolutely free courtesy Vodafone.

Pulse Ghana

The VGMA23 Xperience Concert, also known as Nominees Jam, is an amplified experience of music. This edition comes with three key unique experiences - The Fan Park, The Music Lab and The Live Concert.

The experience begins with the Fan Park at 4pm, featuring photo opportunities with the stars, art display, games, fashion, food and drinks. This will be followed by the VGMA Music Lab, a local talent performance and audition for upcoming acts. The best talent will get the opportunity to produce a song with a guest producer/judge. The program will be climaxed with a live concert from best artistes, which will be shown live on TV3, and streamed on Ghana Music Awards pages on Facebook and YouTube.

As part of the total music experience for Koforidua, the VGMA in Schools project will be extended to Pope John’s Senior Secondary School. The aim is to expose students to the opportunities within the music business industry, while emphasizing the role of education in entertainment-based careers.

For more information and on-the-go-news, connect with Ghana Music Awards on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.