Musician Kofi Kinaata isn’t going to let the year 2018 end without giving his fans a token to celebrate the Xmas festivities.

The Team Move label frontman has dropped yet another classic masterpiece with a funny title.

Titled “Malafaka”, the 2017 VGMA “Songwriter of the Year” award winner targets haters with the latest hiplife jam.

He also gave a shout out to the inventor of the word ‘Malafaka’, Rashida Black Beauty.

Enjoy the classic jam produced by KinDee below and share your views with us.