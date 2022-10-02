Kofi Kinaata wins Man of the Year Music Award at 2022 EMY Africa Awards

The event took place at the Grand Arena in Accra and it had the Fante Rap God, Kofi Kinaata picking up the award as the Man of the Year Music category.

Other respected people who also won awards include Adjetey Annan, Tony Tometey, Ezekiel Yartel, and others awarded for their hard work in different fields.

Other respected people who also won awards include Adjetey Annan, Tony Tometey, Ezekiel Yartel, and others awarded for their hard work in different fields.

Performers included South African star Zahara, Akwaboah & Cina Soul, Kwabena Kwabena and a few others.

Here's the full list of winners at EMY 2022:

Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe

Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed

Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah

Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati

Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey

Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)

Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola

Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey

Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel

Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson

Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari

Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown

Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey

Actor of the Year – Adjetey Annan

Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun

Group of the Year – Rotary Club

Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata

Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch

Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah

Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo

Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)

Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman

Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana

Magnate of The Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo

Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina

Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann