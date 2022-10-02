The event which has over the years awarded and celebrated distinguished gentlemen and women who have been making positive impacts in diverse fields lived up to the billing once more.
Kofi Kinaata wins Man of the Year Music Award at 2022 EMY Africa Awards
The 7th edition of the EMY Africa Awards was live on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
The event took place at the Grand Arena in Accra and it had the Fante Rap God, Kofi Kinaata picking up the award as the Man of the Year Music category.
Other respected people who also won awards include Adjetey Annan, Tony Tometey, Ezekiel Yartel, and others awarded for their hard work in different fields.
Performers included South African star Zahara, Akwaboah & Cina Soul, Kwabena Kwabena and a few others.
Here's the full list of winners at EMY 2022:
Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe
Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed
Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah
Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati
Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey
Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)
Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola
Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey
Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel
Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson
Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari
Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown
Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey
Actor of the Year – Adjetey Annan
Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun
Group of the Year – Rotary Club
Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata
Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch
Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah
Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo
Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)
Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman
Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana
Magnate of The Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo
Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina
Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann
Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama
