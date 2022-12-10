In a post shared on his social media handles, the artiste and his management in a statement noted the event was called off due to happenings beyond their control.
Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Made in Taadi’ 2022 edition canceled
Musician Kofi Kinaata has revealed that the much-anticipated ‘Made In Taadi’ concert will not be held in 2022.
Since its inception, "Made In Taadi" has consistently seen large attendance each year at the event.
“Though this year’s Made in Taadi has been called off, Sekondi Takoradi remains your favorite Christmas destination and as such, we encourage all Ghanaians to visit the Twin City during this yuletide,” the statement read.
However, heartbroken fans have been assured that Kofi Kanata will continue to perform at the numerous events he has been billed to show on.
“Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. Still, Team Move,” he added.
