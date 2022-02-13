Kofi Sonny; the U.S based mogul investing in Ghana Music

Growing up in America as a child of immigrants created challenges that only inspired Kofi to create opportunities for himself and his family. At an early age, Kofi’s parents recognized his natural athletic ability when he was selected by the Olympic development program for his prodigious soccer abilities and eventually grew to be a top 20 recruit in the nation after graduating from Malvern Prep.

While in high school, Kofi fell in love with music production when he took a class with one of his favourite teachers, who showed him that anything was possible with great focus and attention to detail. He soon began a collective with a few friends in the surrounding neighbourhoods and built a recording studio in his basement.

In 2004 Kofi enrolled in Vanderbilt University where he majored in engineering science and economics and continued to shine both in class and on the field. Despite being a star athlete at Vanderbilt, Kofi Sonny recognized the power of the music business and centred his focus entirely on music post-graduation. He began his career as an intern for Avondale partners and later moved to Goldman Sachs having the prerequisite knowledge for investment banking.

After finding success in the most competitive financial sector, he knew he was ready to devote his time entirely to music. Post-graduation, Kofi moved back to his hometown to open a recording studio, Rinne Studios and built an independent platform for the emerging artists in the Philadelphia region.

The absence of capital injection forced the young entrepreneur to find other ways to grow his independent label, 610Music in 2010. His experience with touring acts like Future, Young Thug and Philadelphia’s Meek Mill gave him insight on how to be effective as an independent platform.

Kofi recalls these years as the sabbatical that lead to his current success in the entrepreneurial world. Working with an artist like Rich Flow, Kofi used his previous experiences in the music industry to push records like “Black Man In America” to critical acclaim as an executive producer with the knack for breaking popular local artists into the mainstream of pop culture.

As an executive producer, Kofi has been focused on the international and domestic markets around the globe.