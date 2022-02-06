Kofi Timx calls out Ladipoe for alleged song theft; listen and be the judge (VIDEO)

In what comes as a shock to Kofi Timx, he says the next day after his cover was deleted, he heard a new track by Ladipoe in which he rapped a verse that exactly matches the melody of his deleted song.

Kofi Timx Pulse Ghana

"On the 17th I went online to listen to Ladipoe's new song being 'Running' which he featured Fire Boy DML, I then understood my song was taken down from audiomack. Ladipoe's first rap verse was inspired by my cover," Kofi Timx said.

In the video below that juxtaposes the two verses, he pleaded that " I am an underground artist and still striving to make it to the top, I do not need to be suppressed, I guess I need some support instead".

Kofi Timx story is attracting attention, hence, landed an interview with Sammy Baah Flex, one of Ghana's most influential music pundits, to address the matter on his show.

During the interview, the Ghanaian artiste who has been doing music for over five years now said he dropped the cover in June but had no issue until November when Ladipoe was about to release his 'Running' song.

Kofi Timx admits that he is a Ladipoe fanatic and respects Don Jazzy, the owner of Mavin Records, however, the incident has hurt him because there are a lot of covers of the 'Feelings' song by Ladipoe but he has been reported over copyright claims.