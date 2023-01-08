The late father of the musician passed aged 104.
Kojo Antwi loses father
Ghanaian High-life music maestro Kojo Antwi has lost his father, he announced.
Opanin Kwadwo Asiama Asubonten died at the Police Hospital in Accra on Monday, January 2, 2023.
The music legend Kojo Antwi took to his social media to announce the sad event with excerpts from his music, ‘Adinkra’ and ‘Bre Bre Noa’ to explain how he loved the late father and the fact that every living thing will one day pass away.
Just as the saying, "Only a person who has lived totally can die gracefully" Sadhguru.
