ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kojo Antwi loses father

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian High-life music maestro Kojo Antwi has lost his father, he announced.

Kojo Antwi
Kojo Antwi

The late father of the musician passed aged 104.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Opanin Kwadwo Asiama Asubonten died at the Police Hospital in Accra on Monday, January 2, 2023.

The music legend Kojo Antwi took to his social media to announce the sad event with excerpts from his music, ‘Adinkra’ and ‘Bre Bre Noa’ to explain how he loved the late father and the fact that every living thing will one day pass away.

Just as the saying, "Only a person who has lived totally can die gracefully" Sadhguru.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Ex-fiancee of Alex Ekubo reveals the actor never touch her in their 5-year relationship

Daddy Lumba

Nana Acheampong made me who I am today – Daddy Lumba confesses

Stonebwoy receives plaque from Audiomack after history-making 100 million streams

Audiomack presents Stonebwoy with a plaque for being the first Ghanaian artist to hit 100 million streams

Audiomack awards Black Sherif with congratulatory plaque for hitting over 100 million streams

Audiomack awards Black Sherif for scoring over 100 million streams