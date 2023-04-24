ADVERTISEMENT
Kojo Antwi offers free accommodation for sympathizers who'll mourn with him at father's funeral

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana’s highlife music maestro, Kojo Antwi in a post is calling on all sympathizers, family members, and friends, who will be mourning with him at his father's burial service to reach out to him to secure free accommodation.

The mortal remains of the late Nana Kwadwo Tano Asiamah Asubonteng will be interred on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

In a social media post to invite friends, family, and sympathizers to the funeral, Kojo Antwi said “Kindly RSVP if you intend to stay overnight. Thanks”.

Kojo Antwi lost his father on January 2, 2023, he was aged 104

