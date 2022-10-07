Korsah announces return to the Music scene with 'Hater'

He wrote: "28-10-2022 A new chapter of my life will begin My debut single title HATER dropping Anticipate”

'Hater' will drop on October 28, 2022, and will be his first release of the year. Through 'Hater,’ Korsah will showcase his vocals, exquisite lyricism, and storytelling skills. The single will also establish Korsah’s place as the leader of the Afro-hip-hop movement.

Since his debut in 2015 with “Snapchat,” Korsah has showcased his versatility as an artist with songs such as "Show Something," and "Fa Ma Me."