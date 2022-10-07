RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Korsah announces return to the Music scene with 'Hater'

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian rapper Owusu Nkwantabisa, professionally known as Korsah, has announced he will be dropping new music.

The Ghanaian Afro-hip-hop artist, signed to US-based record label 610Music, made the announcement of his Instagram account.

He wrote: "28-10-2022 A new chapter of my life will begin My debut single title HATER dropping Anticipate

'Hater' will drop on October 28, 2022, and will be his first release of the year. Through 'Hater,’ Korsah will showcase his vocals, exquisite lyricism, and storytelling skills. The single will also establish Korsah’s place as the leader of the Afro-hip-hop movement.

Since his debut in 2015 with “Snapchat,” Korsah has showcased his versatility as an artist with songs such as "Show Something," and "Fa Ma Me."

Drawing inspiration from Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Micheal Jackson, Akon, and Daddy Lumba, Korsah has dabbled into different genres, including R&B, Afro-trap, Drill, Afropop, and many more.

Selorm Tali
