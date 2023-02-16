Kuami Eugene drops 'Crypto Currrency' teaser, American singer Rotimi reaches out for a feature

Kuami Eugene on Wednesday evening dropped a teaser to his unreleased 2023 single titled 'Crypto Currency,' a tune that has been welcomed by music lovers.
Kuami Eugene’s latest unreleased single, “Crypto Currency” has drawn the attention of American singer, Rotimi who has reached out for a collaboration.
Just a few hours after the announcement of his upcoming single, American singer and actor, Rotimi reached out to him on social media to express his preparedness to feature on the tune which has been tipped to be a hit.
Taking to his Insta Story, Rotimi reshared the teaser video with the caption;
“Bro, Kuami Eugene send me this record asap with an open verse! This is mad.’
Kuami Eugene replied to him stating that he’s on his way.
“On my way @rotimi,” Kuami replied.
Kuami Eugene will not be the first Ghanaian to work with Rotimi as music producer, Nektunez, in 2022 collaborated with him on the song, "Make You Say".
The Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter who is signed to Lynx Entertainment, is known for several songs of his, including "Angela", "Wish Me Well", "Ohemaa", and many others.
He won the New Artiste awards from the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and from the Ghana Music Awards UK. He also received the Most Promising Artiste in Africa award from (AFRIMA)
