Kuami Eugene drops 'Crypto Currrency' teaser, American singer Rotimi reaches out for a feature

Just a few hours after the announcement of his upcoming single, American singer and actor, Rotimi reached out to him on social media to express his preparedness to feature on the tune which has been tipped to be a hit.

Rotimi reaches out to Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

Taking to his Insta Story, Rotimi reshared the teaser video with the caption;

“Bro, Kuami Eugene send me this record asap with an open verse! This is mad.’

Kuami Eugene replied to him stating that he’s on his way.

“On my way @rotimi,” Kuami replied.

Kuami Eugene will not be the first Ghanaian to work with Rotimi as music producer, Nektunez, in 2022 collaborated with him on the song, "Make You Say".

The Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter who is signed to Lynx Entertainment, is known for several songs of his, including "Angela", "Wish Me Well", "Ohemaa", and many others.